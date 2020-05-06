Spy Pulse Survey #7: “Temperatures” Ran from Hot to Cold!

This survey asked readers to consider fourteen various actors in the current pandemic and give them a “thermometer score” between 10 points for very favorable to 1 point for very unfavorable.

This survey found the highest response of any so far.

The highest average score would be a “10.” And, the lowest a “1.” Each of the fourteen people or organizations were rated and their scores were averaged. The results separated into four clear favorability tiers shown below.

In the top tier with very favorable scores between 8 and 10 was Governor Hogan who received the highest average favorable score. At the other end of the spectrum with the highest unfavorable score was President Trump.

Here are the tiered results:

Tier 1 (Scores 8-10)

Governor Larry Hogan

Dr. Anthony Fauci

Spy Newspapers

——–

Tier 2 (Scores 6-7)

Personal Physician

Local Health Care Organizations

County Government Officials

Senator Van Hollen

Senator Cardin

Local Newspapers

Local Television News

National Network News

———

Tier 3 (Scores 4 – 5)

Cable Television News

—————-

Tier 4 (Scores 2 – 3)

Congressman Andy Harris

President Donald Trump

We also encouraged respondents to indicate who else they would rate highly favorably. The work cloud shows those most frequently mentioned.

Chestertown Word Cloud

Talbot Word Cloud