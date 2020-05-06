Spy Pulse Survey #7: “Temperatures” Ran from Hot to Cold!

This survey asked readers to consider fourteen various actors in the current pandemic and give them a “thermometer score” between 10 points for very favorable to 1 point for very unfavorable.
This survey found the highest response of any so far.
The highest average score would be a “10.” And, the lowest a “1.” Each of the fourteen people or organizations were rated and their scores were averaged. The results separated into four clear favorability tiers shown below.
In the top tier with very favorable scores between 8 and 10 was Governor Hogan who received the highest average favorable score. At the other end of the spectrum with the highest unfavorable score was President Trump.
Here are the tiered results:
Tier 1 (Scores 8-10)
Governor Larry Hogan
Dr. Anthony Fauci
Spy Newspapers
Tier 2 (Scores 6-7)
Personal Physician
Local Health Care Organizations
County Government Officials
Senator Van Hollen
Senator Cardin
Local Newspapers
Local Television News
National Network News
Tier 3 (Scores 4 – 5)
Cable Television News
Tier 4 (Scores 2 – 3)
Congressman Andy Harris
President Donald Trump
We also encouraged respondents to indicate who else they would rate highly favorably. The work cloud shows those most frequently mentioned.
