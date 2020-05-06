Spy COVID-19 Daily Update May 6

Key points for today

• Kent County now has 94 confirmed cases, a drop of one in the last 24 hours.

• Of that number, 74 cases are in congregate living facilities — 60 residents and 14 staff members, including 55 residents and 13 staff members at Autumn Lake Healthcare at Chestertown.

• Among those infected, 15 residents at Autumn Lake have died, according to the state’s coronavirus website. The data is updated weekly on Wednesdays.

The state and county websites, however, report eight total deaths in Kent County, a discrepancy caused by how the state assigns deaths to a particular county. Some deaths in Kent County facilities have been assigned by the state to that resident’s former permanent address, including at least five in Queen Anne’s County. The state lists eight deaths in Queen Anne’s County, but the county reports no deaths there.

• Five residents and one staffer at the Resorts at Chester Manor also have contracted the disease.

• The state data does not include Heron Point, where at least three cases — two patients and one staffer — previously had been reported.

• In neighboring Queen Anne’s County, four staff members at the Corsica Hills Center have tested positive.

• Statewide, about 22 percent of confirmed COVID-19 cases are among residents and staffers at congregate living facilities, such as nursing homes, assisted living facilities, state and local facilities, and group homes with 10 or more occupants.

• There are 6,268 cases related to such facilities — 4,342 residents and 1,926 staffers.

• Slightly more than 60 percent of Maryland’s 1,338 COVID-19 deaths are related to congregate living facilities; 793 residents and 11 staff members have died.

• The number of confirmed COVID-19 cases in Maryland is 28,163, an increase of 1,046 in the last 24 hours.

• Of the state’s 1,338 deaths, 48 were in the last 24 hours; another 99 deaths in Maryland are likely due to the novel coronavirus.

The chart below is scrollable and sortable. Due to discrepancies in the numbers of deaths reported in Kent County, that statistic is not included in today’s chart. The per capita death rate for Kent County, therefore, is based on the total deaths in facilities.

COVID-19 Statistics 5.6.2020 Confirmed Cases Daily Change Percent Change Cases within facilities Percent cases within facilities Cases per 100k Pop. Total Deaths Deaths within facilities Percent deaths within facilities Deaths per 100k Pop. Kent 94 -1 -1.05% 74 78.72% 484.96 n/a 15 - 77.39 QA 66 0 0.00% 3 4.55% 131.00 0 0 0.00 Talbot 50 3 6.38% 0 134.48 1 0 2.69 Caroline 92 2 2.22% 0 276.24 0 0 0.00 Dorchester 83 2 2.47% 0 259.95 2 0 6.26 Mid-Shore 385 6 1.58% 77 20.00% 223.61 n/a 15 n/a Cecil 196 5 2.61% 69 35.20% 190.56 14 1 7.14% 13.61 Md. 28,163 1,046 3.86% 6,268 22.26% 465.84 1,338 804 60.09% 22.13 Del. 5,778 407 7.58% 593.37 193 19.82 USA 1,210,822 - - 368.88 71,463 21.77 World 3,709,800 - - 47.70 259,695 3.34

Sources: State and local health departments, Johns Hopkins University.

The Spy updates this chart between 2 and 3 p.m. Statewide data is updated about 10 a.m. each day; counties may update data throughout the day until 5 p.m. Hopkins updates its map data throughout the day. Nursing home data is updated weekly on Wednesdays.

If county and state data conflict, county data is reported.

Additional information

• There currently are 1,707 people hospitalized — 1,123 in acute care and 584 in intensive care. The number of patients currently hospitalized increased by 14 in the last 24 hours.

• Of the state’s 28,163 cases, 5,497 patients have been hospitalized for treatment.

• Maryland says 1,903 patients have been released from isolation, including 93 in the last 24 hours.

• The state reports 115,849 negative test results, including 2,863 in the last 24 hours.

• Benchmarks for the Maryland Roadmap to Recovery include a 14-day downward trajectory of COVID-19 cases, hospitalization rates (including ICU bed usage), and number of deaths.

The graphs below are from coronavirus.maryland.gov and show the trends for cases, hospitalizations, and deaths.