Letter to Editor: Voter Registration and Changes to Party Affiliation Deadline May 27

Governor Hogan has changed the date of the Primary Vote to June 2, 2020. Mail-In Ballots have been mailed to all registered voters. If you did not get one call Talbot County Board of Elections 410-770-8099. Fill out the ballot, sign the oath on the outside of the envelope and mail it back. No Postage Required.

Maryland is a closed primary state which means that if you are not registered to vote with a party affiliation, you may not cast a vote in the primary election. Independents, this means you!

If you are NOT registered to vote you can:

1) Register online up until May 27 at www.elections.maryland.gov (Maryland Driver’s License required)

2) Register at your County Board of Elections up until May 27, or

3) Register with “Same Day Registration” on June 2 at your county’s voting location.

However, this method is not encouraged in that the voting process will be more involved due to changes instituted to protect the public and volunteers from Covid-19. Additionally, NO changes to party affiliation nor address changes will be processed on June 2.

To change your party affiliation or address, use choice 1) or 2) above prior to deadline of May 27.

TO VOTE: Mail back your ballot postmarked no later than June 2, or in Talbot County, starting May 21st, drop it off at ballot “Drop Boxes” located at either Talbot County Board of Elections, 215 Bay Street, or Easton Fire Hall, 315 Aurora Park Dr, Easton. Final day to vote in the Primary is on June 2nd, 2020 at Easton Fire Hall.

For more info visit: https://elections.maryland.gov/voting/index.html

As American citizens we are so fortunate to live in a country where we have the right to vote. With this right comes the obligation and responsibility to register to vote, become informed of the candidates, and vote. To vote you must meet these qualifications: 1) a U.S. Citizen, 2) at least 16 years old, (to vote you must be 18, but you can register at 16), 3) Not be under guardianship for mental disability, 4) Not have been convicted of buying or selling votes, and 5) Not have been convicted of a felony, or if you have, have completed your court-ordered sentence, then you may register to vote.

If you don’t vote, you can’t complain!

Christopher A. Koch

Easton