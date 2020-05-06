The Chestertown Spy

An Educational News Source for Chestertown Maryland

You are here: Home / Senior Nation / Senior Notes / Helen Crow Celebrates 101st Birthday at The Dixon House

Helen Crow Celebrates 101st Birthday at The Dixon House

by Leave a Comment

Share

Helen Crow of Easton recently celebrated her 101st birthday at The Dixon House in the midst of social distancing due to COVID-19.  Staff at The Dixon House decorated the screened-in porch so that she could stand and see her family members at a distance who delivered candy and flowers for the celebration.

Helen Crow

The mission of The Dixon House is to provide high quality and affordable residential care to seniors in an enriching home-like environment. For further information, contact Linda Elben, Executive Director at 410-822-6661 or visit dixonhouse.org.

Don’t miss the latest! You can subscribe to The Chestertown Spy‘s free Daily Intelligence Report here

|

Write a Letter to the Editor on this Article

We encourage readers to offer their point of view on this article by submitting the following form. Editing is sometimes necessary and is done at the discretion of the editorial staff.

Leave a Reply

Your email address will not be published. Required fields are marked *

×

Make a DonationMaybe later

×
Sign up for the 3pm Spy news blast to keep updated on the health of the Mid-Shore