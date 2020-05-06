Helen Crow Celebrates 101st Birthday at The Dixon House

Helen Crow of Easton recently celebrated her 101st birthday at The Dixon House in the midst of social distancing due to COVID-19. Staff at The Dixon House decorated the screened-in porch so that she could stand and see her family members at a distance who delivered candy and flowers for the celebration.
The mission of The Dixon House is to provide high quality and affordable residential care to seniors in an enriching home-like environment. For further information, contact Linda Elben, Executive Director at 410-822-6661 or visit dixonhouse.org.
