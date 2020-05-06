COVID-19 Resident Deaths at Autumn Lake at 15

COVID-19 has caused the deaths of 15 residents at Autumn Lake Healthcare at Chestertown, according to the state’s coronavirus website.

The novel coronavirus has infected 55 residents and 13 staff members at the facility. The data is updated weekly on Wednesdays.

Five residents and one staffer at the Resorts at Chester Manor also have contracted the disease.

The state data does not include Heron Point, where at least three cases — two patients and one staffer — previously had been reported.

In neighboring Queen Anne’s County, four staff members at the Corsica Hills Center have tested positive.

Statewide, about 22 percent of confirmed COVID-19 cases are among residents and staffers at congregate living facilities, such as nursing homes, assisted living facilities, state and local facilities, and group homes with 10 or more occupants.

There are 6,268 cases related to such facilities — 4,342 residents and 1,926 staffers.

Slightly more than 60 percent of Maryland’s 1,338 COVID-19 deaths are related to congregate living facilities; 793 residents and 11 staff members have died.