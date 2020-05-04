Now my iPhone Doesn’t Know Me! By Craig Fuller

Cable news and weekend talk shows are filled with wise people discussing differing views of just where we are in the cycle of this pandemic and at what pace society should return to normal (whatever that actually is down the road).

It’s not that I’m uninterested in these debates. But, increasingly I find my attention going to the more mundane. Mostly because, the mundane I can do something about.

The Mask

I was gifted a stylish mask for use while doing essential shopping. I like the mask, but it’s been my habit of creating a list of items needed in the house using Amazon’s Alexa. The shopping list feature is so helpful and allowed me to quickly open the app upon arrival at the supermarket to see the list of what I needed.

Trouble is, now my iPhone doesn’t recognize me! There is an easy workaround to this problem, but the indignity of the situation is off putting. Of course, I quickly enter the password that facial recognition helps one to forget if not used. I shake my head about our circumstances and promptly go about my shopping, forgetting all about the lack of facial recognition with a mask until the next time I find myself at the supermarket.

The Boat

Here on the waters of Maryland, we have a difficult to understand mandate to suspend pleasure boating. While we all have views on what may be more or less risky, I just don’t see the case in suggesting that getting in a boat alone or with your significant other is putting people at risk.

Wanting to be law abiding as much as cautious, I pondered the situation until I realized that if one is fishing for their family, use of a boat is permitted in the State of Maryland. So, while I can’t report catching many fish, I do have rod, reel, tackle box and a senior citizen fishing license. Thus, boating has provided a restful moment on the water, even if the family hasn’t enjoyed fresh caught fish.

Drive-Ups

As opposed to the drive-in of yesteryear, this drive-up phenomenon may last longer than the virus. Some of my favorite providers are reporting brisk business. At first, the thought of not having the chance to visit with friends behind the counter made the concept of driving up to pick-up food and beverages a bit undesirable. Now, I drive-up with the best of them. I pop the back hatch and in comes the bags ordered and paid for online or over the phone.

And, of course, online purchasing…

Already a favorite, this activity has reached near obsessive proportions. Borrowing from a better intentioned concept, “…if you can think it, you can buy it!” I’ve been a partner in redoing my living room. I’ve arranged for painters and electricians online. And, I’ve devoted one section of the garage to a mountain of boxes that one of these days will get to the recycle center…unless I go online and schedule a Got Junk visit.

There is no end to what arrives from online purchases. Based on a strong recommendation I now enjoy smoothies shipped and received frozen and filled with healthy ingredients. The weekly Daily Harvest shipment restocks the freezer with wonderful healthy items. Who knew?

The Dog

Much has been written about the relationship between dogs and us. Maggie, my well-photographed Weimaraner, is now four years old. This pandemic hit about the time one could expect her to be a bit more mature. But, the sheer joy she exhibits in spending days and nights together is something one can only marvel at. I occasionally get ribbed for giving Maggie what Maggie wants. But, now, what else exactly do I have to do….well, sleep is an option I suppose.

Reports that there are no more dogs available for adoption in many locations suggests that dog lovers and those who aspired to be are looking for the safe companionship that comes from these amazing creatures. They bring joy to the day in the simplest and most natural ways.

Well, we all seek and find our coping mechanisms. When you can’t do much to change the big picture, it is nice to find a few things that make the day to day experience more fulfilling and enjoyable. That’s my mission these days….

Stay safe and healthy!

Craig Fuller served four years in the White House as assistant to President Reagan for Cabinet Affairs, followed by four years as chief of staff to Vice President George H.W. Bush. Having been engaged in five presidential campaigns and run public affairs firms and associations in Washington, D.C., he now resides on the Eastern Shore.