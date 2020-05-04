Art on Lockdown: Katherine Cox

<span data-mce-type="bookmark" style="display: inline-block; width: 0px; overflow: hidden; line-height: 0;" class="mce_SELRES_start">﻿</span>

Artists during the pandemic find themselves grappling with change like all of us. Income challenges, shuttering of galleries and music venues, anxiety over an uncertain future leave us all trying to make sense of how to structure our lives.

How are artists responding to this new world of social distancing, loss of marketing venues, and the daily reports that we are far from returning to any pre-CORVID 19 normalcy? How does it affect their creative output, and has it impacted the themes of their various crafts?

Over the next few months, the Spy will interview artists to learn how they are managing their lives and their creativity during the shutdown.

Here, Ohio artist Katherine Cox talks about how the pandemic shutdown has affected her and how a theme of “expansiveness” has currently become her central focus.

Cox has exhibited her work nationally and at The Carla Massoni Art Gallery in Chestertown. She is also the subject of an impressive new video format, the “Shelter Online Exhibit” on the gallery website.

This video is approximately three minutes in length.