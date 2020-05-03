The Great Slow Down List: Jim Franklin

As the Spy has pointed out in a recent editorial, the country and our region will be facing an unprecedented moment in history when many meetings, performances, schools and other gatherings will temporarily come to an halt. To help with this unexpected slow down, each day for the next thirty days The Spy will share with our readers suggestions from our long list of writers and friends on how to pass the time as the country and the Mid-Shore endure social isolation.
Today is Spy reader Jim Franklin:
Read: The Living Hand by Edmund Morris
Watch: Midway
Listen: Live in Paris by Diana Krall
Cook: Pesto Pasta
Outing: The Strand in Oxford
Write a Letter to the Editor on this Article
We encourage readers to offer their point of view on this article by submitting the following form. Editing is sometimes necessary and is done at the discretion of the editorial staff.