Spy COVID-19 Daily Update May 3

Key points for today

• Kent County has 91 confirmed cases and six deaths; five cases and two deaths were added in the last 24 hours.

• The number of confirmed COVID-19 cases in Maryland is 25,462, an increase of 989 in the last 24 hours.

• Of the state’s 1,182 deaths, 26 were in the last 24 hours; another 99 deaths in Maryland are likely due to the novel coronavirus.

The chart below is scrollable and sortable.

COVID-19 Statistics 5.3.2020 Confirmed Cases Daily Change Percent Change Cases within facilities Percent cases within facilities Cases per 100k Pop. Total Deaths Deaths within facilities Percent deaths within facilities Deaths per 100k Pop. Kent 91 5 5.81% 67 73.63% 469.48 6 3 50.00% 30.95 QA 59 0 - 3 5.08% 117.11 0 0 0.00 Talbot 46 1 2.22% 0 123.72 1 0 2.69 Caroline 86 4 4.88% 0 258.23 0 0 0.00 Dorchester 73 3 4.29% 0 228.63 2 0 6.26 Mid-Shore 355 13 3.80% 70 19.72% 206.18 9 0 5.23 Cecil 187 5 2.75 69 36.90% 181.81 10 1 10.00% 9.72 Md. 25,462 989 4.04% 4,707 18.49% 421.16 1,182 533 45.09% 19.55 Del. 5,208 170 3.37% 534.83 177 18.18 USA 1,143,433 - - 348.35 66,760 20.34 World 3,476,021 - - 44.69 245,531 3.16

Sources: State and local health departments, Johns Hopkins University.

The Spy updates this chart between 2 and 3 p.m. Statewide data is updated about 10 a.m. each day; counties may update data throughout the day until 5 p.m. Hopkins updates its map data throughout the day.

If county and state data conflict, county data is reported.

Additional information

• There currently are 1,635 people hospitalized — 1,070 in acute care and 565 in intensive care. The number of patients currently hospitalized dropped by 22 in the last 24 hours.

• Of the state’s 25,462 patients, 5,051 were ever hospitalized as a result of COVID-19.

• Maryland says 1,666 patients have been released from isolation, including 76 in the last 24 hours.

• The state reports 107,332 negative test results, including 6,283 in the last 24 hours.

• Benchmarks for the Maryland Roadmap to Recovery include a 14-day downward trajectory of COVID-19 cases, hospitalization rates (including ICU bed usage), and number of deaths.

The graphs below are from coronavirus.maryland.gov and show the trends for cases, hospitalizations, and deaths.