Spy COVID-19 Daily Update May 2

Key points for today

• Kent County has 86 confirmed cases and four deaths, according to the state and county websites. Both sites previously had reported five deaths.

• There have been 67 cases and three deaths reported in congregate living facilities, such as nursing homes, in Kent County.

• The number of confirmed COVID-19 cases in Maryland is 24,473, an increase of 1,001 in the last 24 hours.

• Of the state’s 1,156 deaths, 58 were in the last 24 hours; another 95 deaths in Maryland are likely due to the novel coronavirus.

• Twenty percent of the state’s cases and 46 percent of deaths have been in congregate living facilities, such as nursing homes and prisons.

The chart below may be scrolled left and right on mobile devices.

COVID-19 Statistics 5.2.2020 Confirmed Cases Daily Change Percent Change Cases within facilities Percent cases within facilities Cases per 100k Pop. Total Deaths Deaths within facilities Percent deaths within facilities Deaths per 100k Pop. Kent 86 0 - 67 77.91% 443.69 4 3 75.00% 20.64 QA 59 5 9.26% 3 5.08% 117.11 0 0 0.00 Talbot 45 1 2.27% 0 121.03 1 0 2.69 Caroline 82 5 6.49% 0 246.22 0 0 0.00 Dorchester 70 5 7.69% 0 219.24 2 0 6.26 Mid-Shore 342 16 4.90% 70 20.47% 198.63 7 0 4.07 Cecil 182 0 7.06% 69 37.91% 176.95 8 1 12.50% 7.78 Md. 24,473 1,001 4.26% 4,707 19.23% 404.80 1,156 533 46.11% 19.12 Del. 5,038 120 2.44% 517.37 168 17.25 USA 1,117,979 - - 340.60 65,416 19.93 World 3,392,771 - - 43.62 241,193 3.10

Sources: State and local health departments, Johns Hopkins University.

The Spy updates this chart between 2 and 3 p.m. Statewide data is updated about 10 a.m. each day; counties may update data throughout the day until 5 p.m. Hopkins updates its map data throughout the day.

If county and state data conflict, county data is reported.

Additional information

• There currently are 1,657 people hospitalized — 1,091 in acute care and 566 in intensive care; 11 people were released from the hospital in the last 24 hours. 4,910 Maryland residents have ever been hospitalized as a result of COVID-19.

• Maryland says 1,590 patients have been released from isolation, including 73 in the last 24 hours.

• The state reports 101,049 negative test results, including 3,538 in the last 24 hours.

• Benchmarks for the Maryland Roadmap to Recovery include a 14-day downward trajectory of COVID-19 cases, hospitalization rates (including ICU bed usage), and number of deaths.

The graphs below are from coronavirus.maryland.gov and show the trends for cases, hospitalizations, and deaths.