Wye River Upper School Names Interim Head of School

The Board of Trustees of Wye River Upper School are pleased to announce that David Mullen has accepted the offer to become the Interim Head of School, effective July 1, 2020.

Mr. Mullen brings over forty years of experience educating, building and leading schools. He holds a M.Ed. in Administration and Supervision from the University of Maryland and is retiring from The Nora School after nearly 30 years as their Head of School. Nora is a small college preparatory high school with a mission to nurture students who “think differently,” similar to Wye River.

Wye River Board of Trustees Chair Alexa Seip shares: “It is crystal clear that Dave Mullen is the right person at the right time for this job as Interim Head of School. His wealth of experience and leadership in the world of education will serve WRUS well.”

David Mullen led the Nora School through a permanent move which involved a large capital campaign, the purchase of land and construction, and bank financing, a process not foreign to Wye River. He then expanded student enrollment by 50%. Notably, he guided his faculty and staff through several successful accreditations from the Middle States Association of Colleges and Schools and the Maryland State Department of Education. He also utilized his extensive training to implement a successful mindfulness and meditation program which helped Nora’s students better manage stress, anxiety and depression.

Mullen shares “I’ve long admired Wye River Upper School from afar…I appreciate the work that Chrissy Aull has done to move Wye River to the forefront of Maryland schools, and want to help them maintain that momentum as they search for a permanent Head of School in the coming months.”

Mr. Mullen’s expertise and wisdom position him well to lead Wye River Upper School in the upcoming school year as they hold a national search for a permanent Head of School. Seip notes, “Dave’s positive demeanor will bring a purposeful mindfulness during this period of transition for Wye River that will be welcomed. We look forward to his presence on campus and in our community.”

Wye River Upper School is a registered 501(c)3 nonprofit whose mission is focused on students who learn differently by discovering through innovation, developing with rigor, and celebrating their strengths while preparing for success in college, career, and life. Students who attend Wye River come from eleven Maryland and Delaware counties including Queen Anne’s, Anne Arundel, Howard, Prince George’s and Caroline, and accept students on a rolling basis. For more information visit www.wyeriverupperschool.org or call 410.758.2922.