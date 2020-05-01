Spy COVID-19 Daily Update May 1

Key points for today

• The number of confirmed COVID-19 cases in Maryland is 23,472, an increase of 1,730 in the last 24 hours.

• Kent County has 86 confirmed cases, including 67 cases in nursing homes.

• Of the state’s 1,098 deaths, 51 were in the last 24 hours; another 94 deaths in Maryland are likely due to the novel coronavirus.

The chart below is scrollable and the columns may be sorted in ascending/descending order.

COVID-19 Statistics 5.1.2020 Confirmed Cases Daily Change Percent Change Cases within facilities Percent cases within facilities Cases per 100k Pop. Total Deaths Deaths within facilities Percent deaths within facilities Deaths per 100k Pop. Kent 86 7 8.86% 67 77.91% 443.69 5 3 60.00% 25.80 QA 54 3 5.88% 3 5.56% 107.18 0 0 0.00 Talbot 44 6 15.79% 0 118.34 1 0 2.69 Caroline 77 1 1.32% 0 231.20 0 0 0.00 Dorchester 65 4 6.58% 0 203.58 2 0 6.26 Mid-Shore 326 21 5.13% 70 21.47% 189.34 8 0 4.65 Cecil 182 12 7.06% 69 37.91% 176.95 8 1 12.50% 7.78 Md. 23,472 1,730 7.96% 4,707 20.05% 388.24 1,098 533 48.54% 18.16 Del. 4,918 263 5.65% 505.05 159 16.33 USA 1,070,032 - - 325.99 63,019 19.20 World 3,276,373 - - 42.13 233,998 3.01

Sources: State and local health departments, Johns Hopkins University.

The Spy updates this chart between 2 and 3 p.m. Statewide data is updated about 10 a.m. each day; counties may update data throughout the day until 5 p.m. Hopkins updates its map data throughout the day. If county and state data conflict, county data is reported.

Additional information

• There currently are 1,668 people hospitalized, a drop of 43 patients in the last 24 hours.

• Of those hospitalized, 1,100 are in acute care and 568 in intensive care.

• Of the state’s 23,472 confirmed cases, 4,718 have been hospitalized for treatment at some point.

• Maryland says 1,517 patients have been released from isolation, including 85 in the last 24 hours.

• The state reports 97,511 negative test results, including 4,894 in the last 24 hours.

• Benchmarks for the Maryland Roadmap to Recovery include a 14-day downward trajectory of COVID-19 cases, hospitalization rates (including ICU bed usage), and number of deaths.

The graphs below are from coronavirus.maryland.gov and show the trends for cases, hospitalizations, and deaths.