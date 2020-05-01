Delmarva Review: My Mother’s Voice by Christine Higgins

Celebrating National Poetry Month, which ended yesterday, the Delmarva Review joins with the Spy and poets from across the land to present outstanding poems from the review weekly, during April, with the poet’s notes for Spy’s discerning readers.

Author’s Note: There are three voices in the poem. First, the child who needs her mother’s tenderness. She imagines her mother’s singing voice must be from another time when she was happier. Then, the mother, who on rare occasions makes her voice an instrument. Then, the adult daughter recognizing her mother’s depression, reaching for a better understanding.

My Mother’s Voice

By Christine Higgins

Oh, Mr. Moon, Moon,

Pretty silvery moon,

hiding behind that tree.

I don’t know if she sang it once

and I remember it well, or

if the child I was

begged her to sing it again and again.

It was the soprano voice

I only heard in church, never

as she cleaned house or

cooked dinner or folded laundry.

.

Oh, bright and silvery moon, hiding

behind that tree. My life’s in danger

And I’m on the run, there’s a man out

there with a Gatling gun.

The danger was depression

that wouldn’t quit, inherited

from her drunk father,

though probably not his alone to give.

I see her profile in the darkness

dependent on the full moon’s electric light.

She’s singing, so no threats to beat me

with a brush. No blood rushing

to my forearm where she would

pinch me with her thumb, desperate

for some peace. My father driving,

always driving, for she was too scared

to navigate alone.

Her voice silvery like the song,

notes strung like a pearl necklace.

White against black, the soprano

voice piercing the dark.

Christine Higgins is the recipient of two Maryland State Arts Council Awards for both poetry and non-fiction. She is the author of the full-length collection, Hallow (Cherry Grove, 2020). Her latest chapbook, Hello Darling, was the second-place winner in the 2019 Poetry Box competition. Her work has also appeared in Pequod, America, Windhover, Nagautuck River Review, and PMS (poemmemoirstory). Higgins is a McDowell Colony Fellow and a graduate of The Johns Hopkins University Writing Seminars. Website: www.christinehigginswriter.com.

Delmarva Review publishes the best of poetry, creative nonfiction, and short fiction selected from thousands of submissions annually from authors in the region, across the United States, and beyond. The independent literary journal is a 501(c)(3) nonprofit supported by individual contributions and a grant from the Talbot County Arts Council with funds from the Maryland State Arts Council. Print and digital editions are available at Amazon and other major online bookstores. Website: DelmarvaReview.org.