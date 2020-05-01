COVID-19: A Regional High Alert for Child Abuse with Linda Webb

For those tasked with the critical job of protecting children from physical or sexual harm, our global pandemic is the equivalent of a perfect storm.

With children now cut off from school and friends, and many of their parents losing jobs and turning to alcohol or drugs to self-medicate, it can only be assumed that the cases of abuse will inevitably increase.

Linda Webb, director of the Talbot County Dept. of Social Service, is one of those people tasked in leading the fight against child abuse. In her interview with the Spy, she notes that data is still being collected to assess a coronavirus impact on cases. Nevertheless, it is an important time to remind the community to be vigilant in reporting concern for the safety of a child.

This video is approximately seven minutes in length. To contact the Talbot County Dept. of Social Service please go here. To understand more about signs that may indicate child abuse please go here.