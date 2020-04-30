Sultana Launches Virtual Classroom

In response to the Covid 19 Crisis, the Sultana Education Foundation has launched a new distance learning portal known as Sultana’s Virtual Classroom, at www.sultanaclassroom.org. The site features a series of 60+ lesson plans for students drawn from Sultana’s Maryland State Department of Education (MSDE) certified curricula on the environment and history of the Chesapeake Bay. In the coming weeks Sultana will launch Virtual Classroom LIVE!, an interactive program that will allow schools and youth groups to interact directly with “guest stars” from Sultana’s educational staff.

“Knowing how hard it is to keep kids engaged when they are stuck at home, we wanted to create material that was educational but could also be fun,” said Sultana Vice President Chris Cerino, who oversaw the development of the Virtual Classroom along with the Foundation’s program staff. “Our lessons feature entertaining videos, readings, supporting worksheets, and links to online resources. We expect Virtual Classroom LIVE! will be a big boost to teachers as they adapt to distance learning.”

Sultana’s Virtual Classroom was designed for students from Pre-K through Elementary School, but can be enjoyed by anyone with an interest in the Chesapeake Bay. Additional lessons will be launched in the months ahead, and the Foundation’s staff expects the Virtual Classroom will become an essential tool supporting its programs even when the Covid 19 crisis is past.

Teachers and youth group leaders interested in scheduling a Virtual Classroom LIVE! experience can contact Chris Cerino at ccerino@sultanaeducation.org.

About the Sultana Education Foundation

Founded in 1997, the Sultana Education Foundation is a private nonprofit dedicated to providing unique, hands-on educational opportunities that promote stewardship of the Chesapeake Bay’s historic, cultural, and environmental legacies. The Foundation is a two-time recipient of the National Maritime Historical Foundation’s Walter Cronkite Award for Excellence in Maritime Education.