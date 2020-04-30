Rural Maryland Council Opens Fiscal Year 2021 Grant Programs

The Rural Maryland Council (RMC) is pleased to announce it is accepting letters of intent to apply for the Maryland Agricultural Education and Rural Development Assistance Fund (MAERDAF) and the Rural Maryland Prosperity Investment Fund (RMPIF) for the Fiscal Year 2021 funding cycle. Information about these grant opportunities and access to the online application can be found at www.ruralmaryland.gov. Letters of Intent must be received by Friday May 29, 2020.

During the recent shortened Legislative Session, the legislature approved the State’s Fiscal Year 2021 Operating Budget which includes $6,327,575 in funding for MAERDAF and RMPIF. Awards are subject to funding availability. “This important funding supports the states’ five regional councils, regional infrastructure projects, rural entrepreneurship development, rural community development and our rural health care organizations”, said RMC Executive Board Chair John Hartline. “The Rural Maryland Council would like to thank Governor Larry Hogan, Speaker Adrienne Jones of the Maryland House of Delegates and President Bill Ferguson of the Maryland Senate for their strong support in providing the necessary funds to improve the quality of life in rural communities.”

The Council will conduct two virtual information sessions to review program guidelines and criteria as well as answer questions from participants. Sessions will be held on Tuesday May 5, 2020 at 10:00 am and Friday May 8, 2020 at 10:00 am. Log-in information can be found on the Council’s website, www.rural.maryland.gov. Individual appointments will also be available during the week of May 11, 2020. Please contact the RMC office at rmc.mda@maryland.gov to schedule an appointment.

Important Dates for the FY2021 Grant Cycle:

• Grant Process Opening: Monday, April 27, 2020

• Call for Letter of Intent Deadline: Friday, May 29, 2020

• Full Application Deadline: Friday, July 24, 2020

• Awards will be announced by Monday, August 17, 2020

The Maryland Agricultural Education and Rural Development Assistance Fund (MAERDAF) offers financial support to rural-serving nonprofit organizations that promote statewide and regional planning, economic and community development, and agricultural and forestry education efforts. The Fund also provides targeted financial assistance to community colleges that support small and agricultural businesses through enhanced training and technical assistance offerings. The Rural Maryland Prosperity Investment Fund provides funding for targeted investment to promote economic prosperity in Maryland’s traditionally disadvantaged and underserved rural communities.

“A Collective Voice for Rural Maryland”