CBMM’s Rising Tide Program Goes Virtual

As part of its response to the COVID-19 pandemic, the Chesapeake Bay Maritime Museum in St. Michaels, Md., has begun offering virtual sessions of its free Rising Tide After-School Program.

At 3:30pm every Thursday, students in grades six to nine are invited to log on and work with CBMM educators to learn a variety of at-home lessons, covering everything from how to create origami to understanding buoyancy and displacement. Most sessions also include a virtual field trip, inviting students to experience other places and cultures without ever having to leave their living rooms.

“Since 2015, Rising Tide has provided a welcoming, relaxed environment for students in grades six through nine to learn hands-on skills through after school and summer programming,” said Director of Education Jill Ferris. “With students at home and CBMM closed, it was important for our instructors to bring Rising Tide to a virtual platform to provide the mentoring, support, and engagement that are so foundational to the program.”

Upcoming lessons will include activities like building cardboard boats, participating in a green energy scavenger hunt, and learning about boatbuilding tools from a mystery guest. To register your student, or for additional information, email risingtide@cbmm.org. New students are welcome to join these virtual classes whether they’ve previously participated in Rising Tide or not.

The Chesapeake Bay Maritime Museum is currently closed to the public on a 24-hour basis. CBMM’s staff continues to work remotely and is monitoring COVID-19 and the Governor’s Office very closely to provide ongoing communication as the situation unfolds to determine when CBMM will reopen. For more information and the quickest access to updates, visit cbmm.org.