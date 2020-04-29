Maryland Leadership Workshops Cancels Summer 2020 Programs Due to Coronavirus Concerns

Maryland Leadership Workshops (MLW), a division of Leadership Maryland, announces that it is canceling its Summer 2020 programs due to health risks posed by the COVID-19 pandemic. Delegates and families who were already registered will be issued refunds, and MLW is currently in discussions to offer alternative virtual programming.

Now in its 65th year, MLW was scheduled to host its five, week-long programs for middle and high school students from July 12 – August 1. Earlier this year, the organization announced that it would be returning this year to its former long-time home at Washington College in Chestertown, Md.

“We are deeply saddened to have to announce this decision, but given the health risks of COVID-19 and the uncertainty ahead, we agree that it is best for our delegates and staff to cancel our summer programs this year,” said Anita Durall Anderson, executive director, MLW. “We remain committed to meeting the needs of all our delegates, staff and partners and we look forward to continuing to provide valuable, interactive learning experiences for our state’s young leaders. We expect to have details about new virtual alternatives to our traditional in-person programs in the weeks to come.”

For more information, please visit www.MLW.org or contact Anita Durall Anderson at 301-444-8623 or anita@leadershipmd.org.

About Maryland Leadership Workshops, a division of Leadership Maryland

Maryland Leadership Workshops is Maryland’s premier leadership development program for middle and high school students. In existence since 1955, Maryland Leadership Workshops has provided generations of participants – known as delegates – with an incomparable experience to discover and develop strengths and skills essential to lifelong leadership. Using the model of facilitative instruction unique among youth leadership programs, delegates take ownership of personal development as they grow in self-awareness, set measurable goals, and collaborate with peers in diverse groups. To learn more, please call Maryland Leadership Workshops at 301-444-8623 or visit www.mlw.org.