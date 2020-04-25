Food Pantry at Saint Vincent de Paul Thrift Center

In light of the current emergency in our community the food pantry at the Saint Vincent de Paul thrift center continues to provide much needed food and groceries to our clients who need this support more than ever at this critical time.

On Saturdays from 9 am to 12 noon and Tuesdays from 1 to 4 pm the food pantry is open for food distribution. Patrons register from their cars and then proceed around the parking lot in a horseshoe fashion stopping at each station to collect their food bags, vegetables, bread, potatoes, and meat. The food is loaded in the back seats, trunks, or truck beds by SVdP volunteers.

Recipients never leave their cars. “It’s working very well and we’re serving lots of people, despite the coronavirus,” according to Vincentian volunteer Gary Interdonato. In March, the center distributed 746 bags of groceries and an additional 476 bags in April through the 23rd to local citizens in need.

For those wishing to donate please arrive at the center one hour before opening and indicate to those in line the nature of your visit. For more information about St. Vincent de Paul call 410-770-4505.