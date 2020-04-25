A New Meaning for Community at Oxford Community Center with Liza Ledford

In Liza Ledford’s second year as the Oxford Community Center’s executive director, Liza Ledford had planned a full twelve months of activities for the town’s 700 or so full-time residents. From art shows to jazz concerts. Using her former skill set as a Hollywood showrunner before returning home to Talbot County to raise a family, her mission of always making sure there were butts in the seats. And that was what she was planning on in 2020.

All of that is now a distant memory as Liza, and her board of directors has been pivoting as the result of the pandemic. And that started with the highly anticipated Oxford Fine Arts slated for May. Within weeks of Governor Hogan’s stay-at-home order, that entire show has moved online. And in the process, Liza and her colleagues have started to realize there is a new meaning for a community center’s mission.

We checked in with her on Friday afternoon.

This video is approximately four minutes in length. For more information about the Oxford Community Center please go here.