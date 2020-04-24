Spying on Annapolis: Ode to Joy for the Chesapeake

<span data-mce-type="bookmark" style="display: inline-block; width: 0px; overflow: hidden; line-height: 0;" class="mce_SELRES_start">﻿</span>

Editor’s note: Well before the COVID-19 crisis emerged, Spy Community Media, the nonprofit parent of the Chestertown Spy and Talbot Spy, had concluded that the city of Annapolis would join its sister publications in providing an online educational resource for its community. We intend to start that publication soon. In the meantime, we wanted to share with our existing readers, many of whom have their own unique relationship with the capital city, content that eventually find its way unto a new Spy in Annapolis.

Today we share the powerful video produced by the Annapolis Symphony Orchestra and Beethoven’s famed Ode to Joy:

“In times of crisis like the one we are going through right now, it’s very easy to get wrapped up in our daily worries and feel quite vulnerable. All the social distancing and isolation does not make anyone feel very at ease.

Here at the Annapolis Symphony, we want to send you a message full of hope. Even if we are currently confined at home, we are not alone. We are relying on great music to stay close and to help us get through.

We cannot wait to get back to the stage and, again, share music with you in person. Until then, stay strong. Please stay at home. Take care of yourself and your loved ones, and we hope to see you very, very soon.

Our musicians and Symphony team thank you for the love and support during these difficult times. We hope that our #MusicianMoment brings you comfort and joy.”

José-Luis Novo

Music Director

Annapolis Symphony Orchestra

This video is approximately five minutes in length. For more information about the Annapolis Symphony Orchestra please go here.