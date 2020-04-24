Spy Lights of Hope: Spring and COVID-19 by Bonna Nelson

Spring and COVID-19 By Bonna Nelson

Spring and COVID are in the air,

One brings Joy

The other Despair.

Rabbits are on the mating chase,

While with a mask we cover our face.

Flowers erupt into full bloom,

While with our family and friends we FaceTime and Zoom.

Trees and grass are becoming ever greener,

While our dry, raw hands we wash cleaner.

Coo, coo, coo sound the doves,

While we yank and struggle to pull on our gloves.

Squirrels soon learn that seed feeders are filled fully,

While children are learning via homeschooling and virtually.

On tree branches red cardinals and gold finches rest,

While many desperate calls go out for more tests.

Ospreys in high places gather long sticks,

While couch potatoes stream and pray for a COVID fix.

We distance, isolate, and hunker down,

While our frontline heroes are saving people and towns.

Birds assemble twigs into cozy nests,

While the world suffers and lays loved ones to rest.

So as the birds sing,

So should we.

Sing of love,

Sing of hope,

Sing of gratitude,

Sing of goodwill,

Sing of compassion,

Sing of caring,

Sing of healing,

Sing of blessings,

Sing of dreams,

Sing of spirit,

Sing of grace,

Sing of family,

Sing of friends,

Sing of freedom.

This is a time for reflection,

A time for connection,

A time for protection,

A time for creating,

A time for meditating.

Spring and COVID are in the air,

Spring brings Hope,

For an end to the despair.

Bonna Nelson is a Spy reader from Talbot County.