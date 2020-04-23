Echo Hill Outdoor School Begins Outside Insiders Video Series

It’s springtime in the Chesapeake. At Echo Hill Outdoor School, that normally means the arrival of thousands of students and teachers, ready to learn and explore the magic of the Bay’s woodlands, swamps, beaches and waterways. But for the first time in The School’s 49-year history, with the coronavirus forcing schools to close, EHOS has had cancel its programming and temporarily shutter its campus.

But that hasn’t stopped the EHOS year-round staff from delivering the School’s mission. In a new digital series, Outdoor Insiders, they’re working hard to bring the magic of the natural world to children and families at home. Each episode features an EHOS staff naturalist exploring a Chesapeake environmental topic—from how Native Americans built dugout canoes using fire to a fascinating look at a crayfish’s exoskeleton—and finishes with activities students, teachers and families can do at home.

A new 5-minute Outdoor Insiders episode is shared on the EHOS Facebook and Youtube pages every Tuesday and Thursday at 2 PM. Currently, there are 10 Outdoor Insiders videos to date, with more to come throughout the stay-at-home order. Fans of the series can also enjoy a full archive Outdoor Insiders at: https://www.ehos.org/outdoor- insiders