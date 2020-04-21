House of the Week: Bungalow Bliss

Once again a charming bungalow caught my eye not just for the architectural characteristics of this style (side gables with shed roofs, dormers, etc.,) but also for its wooded private setting close to the Tolchester Marina and its stylish and imaginative interiors. The front and rear rooms under the shed roofs might originally been porches since their floors are lower than the main house. Their exterior walls are clad in lightly colored concrete block, laid with sloped faces to resemble siding that contrast with the rest of the house’s deep slate blue Hardiplank siding. Whatever the reason, the effect breaks up the massing and adds to its charm.

The French door opens to an entry that does dual duty as a mud room next to the laundry with tile flooring and built-in seats with hinged tops for storage. Sunlight streams in from two windows on opposite sides of the room and the French door is on axis with the living room’s pocket door. Instead of a mantel, three bricks corbel out in a diagonal pattern from the living room’s chimney and provide ledges for display. The beautiful hardwood floors, mix of neutral traditional and modern style furnishings anchored by the large Oriental rug, vertical paneling for more texture, the gambrel shaped ceiling that adds height and the large sliding barn door creates a cozy space for gathering around the fire or the TV.

From the living room, a short hall between the full bath opposite two bedrooms leads to the open plan kitchen-dining-family room with another exterior French door. The “U” shaped kitchen has a deeper counter at the dining area for bar stools below. The slate blue accent color continues with the cabinets and the light upgraded countertops with veining add contrast. I liked how many of the rooms had mint green accent pieces and a long mint green metal filigreed etagere opposite the “U” shaped layout is an imaginative way to have the cook’s essentials close by.

The dining and family room area feels like a sunroom since it is surrounded by two pairs of triple windows along the rear wall, a double window unit at one end and a single window next to the French door for sunlight throughout the day. I especially liked the eclectic dining room area with the mix of chairs in modern wood, painted slats and thin metal around a wood table over a colorful patterned rug. The seating in the corner of the family area enables the cook to be part of the pre-dinner conversation.

The wood stairs that lead to the second floor have stained wood treads and deep blue risers for another deft design touch. The knee walls and sloped ceilings create wonderful interior architecture for the bedrooms. Both the bathrooms in the house have deep blue walls, white fixtures and tile floors and large white tile surrounds for the tub and the shower. I loved the detailing of the master bath shower with its multicolored “pebble” style floor, deep blue wall accent band, glass door and side panel.

This private wooded setting is a great spot for relaxing with family and friends with the interior/exterior home stereo system and horseshoe pit. The outdoor shower is perfect after a day boating on the Bay. The property also includes three adjacent lots for additional privacy. Marvelous interiors with the light gray walls of the main rooms, blue walls of the baths, and accents of mint green in the accessories-the perfect weekend or summer retreat or full time home.

Jennifer Martella has pursued her dual careers in architecture and real estate since she moved to the Eastern Shore in 2004. Her award winning work has ranged from revitalization projects to a collaboration with the Maya Lin Studio for the Children’s Defense Fund’s corporate retreat in her home state of Tennessee.