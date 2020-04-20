Rock Hall Food Pantry Open First, Third Saturdays Through May

The Rock Hall Community Food Pantry is open 10 a.m. to noon on the first and third Saturdays of the month through May.

The pantry is operated by volunteers as a ministry of local churches, according to a post by Your Rock Hall Church.

The pantry’s current guidelines, according to the post, include:

• The food pantry is for the town of Rock Hall and the wider Rock Hall community (the communities around Route 20 south of Fairlee).

• No Social Services preregistration is required.

• No proof of residency is required.

“This is how we operate our food pantry as of today. These guidelines are subject to change at any time due to our current economic situation, food availability, and CDC/Maryland restrictions.”

The community food pantry is located at the Civic Center behind the Kent County Learning Center. The space is provided free of charge by the Town of Rock Hall. The pantry is normally open on just the third Saturday of the month.

Residents of other Kent County communities may seek assistance from food pantries in those areas, including: Worton (Kent County Food Pantry), Chestertown (Seventh Day Adventist Church), and Millington (Millington UMC). Each may have different requirements as several are extensions of the Maryland Food Bank, which requires documentation.

The food pantry accepts monetary donations as well as drop-off donationas of canned/sealed goods.

If you have any questions about the Rock Hall Community Food Pantry, please email info@yourrockhall.church or call Sue Becker at 410-639-2351.