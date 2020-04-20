Publisher Notes: Fundraising, Annapolis, and Gratitude

It is humbling, affirming, and profoundly gratifying to begin my notes with the news that the Spy’s recent fundraising drive was an astonishing success. Over 450 readers made a donation within one week to support Spy reporters and their essential work. Nothing can be more encouraging or motivating for our writers and volunteers than to know their efforts have been so useful to their community.

Based on this success, and, no doubt, to the relief of all our readers, we have now ended our annoying pop-up banner. If you’d still like to contribute, our online form is still active.

In other news, and despite the current coronavirus crisis, the Spy Community Media Fund is moving ahead with our plans for expansion. To that end, I’m pleased to announce a new partnership with the Annapolis Community Foundation to begin publishing the Annapolis Spy starting in May.

The choice of Annapolis was a simple one. The historical link between Chestertown, Talbot County and Maryland’s capital goes back to 1632. Over centuries, this region has had a common heritage that includes government, education, commerce, religion, culture and the arts. We look forward to sharing this remarkable background in the months ahead.

Finally, a note of profound gratitude for the Mid-Shore’s front line workers and their tireless work to battle COVID-19. Everyday the Spy covers their courageous work and deeds, and we can never say thank you enough for these once in a lifetime acts of heroism.

Dave Wheelan

Publisher