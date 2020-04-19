Spying in Annapolis: Mayor Gavin Buckley

<span data-mce-type="bookmark" style="display: inline-block; width: 0px; overflow: hidden; line-height: 0;" class="mce_SELRES_start">﻿</span>

Editor’s note: Well before the COVID-19 crisis emerged, Spy Community Media, the nonprofit parent of the Chestertown Spy and Talbot Spy, had concluded that the city of Annapolis would join its sister publications in providing an online educational resource for its community. We intend to start that publication soon. In the meantime, we wanted to share with our existing readers, many of whom have their own unique relationship with the capital city, content that eventually find its way unto a new Spy in Annapolis.

We begin with Gavin Buckley, mayor of Annapolis. In his first interview with the Spy, the Spy catches up on how this Australian found his way to city hall after a life of sailing and a downtown merchant. Mayor Buckley also talks directly about the coronavirus impact of a town highly dependent on the hospitality sector and plans moving forward.

This video is approximately ten minutes in length. For more information about the city of Annapolis please go here.