Talisman Reschedules 9th Annual Derby Day Event to September 5

In response to the uncertainty surrounding the coronavirus, Talisman Therapeutic Riding postponed its Derby Day event set for May 2. The event has been rescheduled for Saturday, September 5, to coincide with the 146th running of the Kentucky Derby.

Talisman Founder and CEO Anne Joyner said, “postponement of our Derby Day was unfortunate but hopes everyone turns out in their Derby hat to celebrate in grand style”. The event at Talisman Farm in Grasonville will include rider demonstrations, complimentary mint juleps and bourbon tasting, live transmission of the Kentucky Derby race, dinner and live and silent auctions.

The Derby Day Party is Talisman’s signature event and major fundraiser. Guests planning to attend are encouraged to purchase tickets now and Talisman is also seeking sponsors for the event. Tickets and sponsorships are available by calling 443-239-9400 or going online at www.talismantherapeuticriding.org.

Although closed by Governor Hogan’s order, expenses continue for the care and feeding of the herd, maintaining the property and keeping staff for these and other necessary activities.

Talisman Chairman Tom Saquella notes that like a lot of businesses we are in a cash flow squeeze “so buying tickets, being a sponsor or just making a donation now is very important “.

For more information, go to www.talismantherapeuticriding.org or like us on Facebook.