Spy Lights of Hope: An Ode to a Part Time Nurse in a Pandemic World by Sherwin Markman

An Ode to a Part Time Nurse in a Pandemic World
Every weekday evening
you go to help the grieving,
and care you not a trace
of dangers you might face.
And beneath your placid surface
there is no other purpose
than your need to help the needy,
from a virus always greedy.
For your heart is always ready
and your hand is always steady.
You’re an angel digging deep
so love the world might keep.
The world is changing greatly
as you stand there calm and stately,
a beacon that’s divine
of hope for all mankind.
Sherwin Markman
April, 2020
