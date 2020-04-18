Spy Lights of Hope: An Ode to a Part Time Nurse in a Pandemic World by Sherwin Markman

An Ode to a Part Time Nurse in a Pandemic World

Every weekday evening

you go to help the grieving,

and care you not a trace

of dangers you might face.

And beneath your placid surface

there is no other purpose

than your need to help the needy,

from a virus always greedy.

For your heart is always ready

and your hand is always steady.

You’re an angel digging deep

so love the world might keep.

The world is changing greatly

as you stand there calm and stately,

a beacon that’s divine

of hope for all mankind.

Sherwin Markman

April, 2020