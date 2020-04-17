As the Spy has pointed out in a recent editorial, the country and our region will be facing an unprecedented moment in history when many meetings, performances, schools and other gatherings will temporarily come to an halt. To help with this unexpected slow down, each day for the next thirty days The Spy will share with our readers suggestions from our long list of writers and friends on how to pass the time as the country and the Mid-Shore endure social isolation.

Today is Kay MacIntosh, Executive Director of Main Street Historic Chestertown:

Read: by Ronan Farrow Catch and Kill by Ronan Farrow

Watch: The Americans

Outing: Walking the farm fields behind our house, where we see deer, foxes, eagles, herons and gorgeous sunsets.