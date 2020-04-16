WC Academy of Lifelong Learning Inviting Course Proposals for Fall Session

Washington College’s Academy of Lifelong Learning is moving forward on preparing its course lineup for the Fall 2020 semester and is soliciting course proposals. The Academy, over its 25 years of service, has offered courses in a wide range of subjects, ranging from great literature, Chestertown history, Buddhism, the Constitution, the opera and much more. Classes meet once a week typically for six weeks for 75 minutes each. Course proposals for the Fall classes, offered in two blocks beginning August 30 and October 18 respectively, are due by May 15. According to Ed Minch, WC-ALL’s Curriculum Chair, “There are so many people in our area with interesting backgrounds, experiences, and talents, we are always excited by what we can offer.” Copies of the proposal form and general information about teaching a course are available at https://www.washcoll.edu/ offices/wc-all/propose-a- course.php. To test out an idea or for any other questions, contact Ed Minch at edminch3@gmail.com or Sue Calloway, WC-ALL’s Office Administrator, at wc_all@washcoll.edu.

Don’t miss the latest! You can subscribe to The Chestertown Spy‘s free Daily Intelligence Report here