Help the Spy Help Our Community by Howard Freedlander

Digital outreach and distant hand waves, instead of personal, close -up contact, are the greetings of forced choice these days. We all must deter the spread of coronavirus. The common good trumps our natural tendencies.

One thing hasn’t changed, the best I can tell: the spirit of kindness and giving. During the past five weeks, we’ve all been the recipients of friendship offered by friends and neighbors.

As a nearly six-year contributor to the Spy in the form of a weekly column and an annual donation, I hope that readers will join me in sustaining a community asset. No one wants what’s befalling our Mid-Shore area; it’s nothing we expected. What we do want are constant updates and perspectives on coping with a worldwide epidemic.

Donate if you will and can here. Many already have responded generously to last week’s request by the Spy editors to help defray the unanticipated, out of this world increase in visits to the Spy platform and consequent unbudgeted cost.

Thank you. We all hope for a better, healthier future.

Columnist Howard Freedlander retired in 2011 as Deputy State Treasurer of the State of Maryland. Previously, he was the executive officer of the Maryland National Guard. He also served as community editor for Chesapeake Publishing, lastly at the Queen Anne’s Record-Observer. In retirement, Howard serves on the boards of several non-profits on the Eastern Shore, Annapolis and Philadelphia.