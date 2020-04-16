Haven Ministries Online Concert Series Funds Shelter, Food, and Financial Resources

Haven Ministries is hosting an online concert series with Macum Creek Concerts to raise funds for the growing need for services in Queen Anne’s County. The Haven Ministries concerts will be broadcast live on Facebook Live on Thursday nights at 7 p.m. for the next few weeks.

Krista Pettit, Executive Director of Haven Ministries, comments, “COVID19 has impacted the revenue we usually get from our fundraisers, our Thrift Shop, and Hope Warehouse – all of which have either been canceled, postponed or closed. This revenue would typically fund our services to those in need in the county. To meet this need, we decided to get creative with a concert series where people can donate while listening to some amazing singer-songwriters and their donations will be matched by a generous anonymous donor.”

“This is a great way to enjoy quality entertainment while helping a local charity, from the comfort of your living room,” she adds.

The first concert in the series on April 30 at 7 p.m. will feature Nora Jane Struthers, a nationally-known touring artist from Nashville, TN. Struthers is an Americana, singer/songwriter who sings Appalachian bluegrass and country music. She has headlined at The Soundry (Columbia MD), Freeman Stage (Milford, DE), Gypsy Sally’s (Washington DC), Kennedy Center Millennial Stage, as well as dozens of other venues, festivals and house concerts across the US. She has released seven records, the most recent, “Bright Lights, Long Drives, First Words,” was released in 2019.

According to NPR Music, “Fans of Dixie Chicks, Alison Krauss and Dolly Parton, take notice: Nora Jane Struthers embodies everything you could want in an Americana singer-songwriter.”

The Concert Series continues on May 7 and May 14 with some other nationally-known Nashville Americana folk artists. The idea originated with Kent Island residents Dave and Kathy Airel who run Macum Creek Concerts. The two who share a love of music have been holding “house concerts” in their homes for several years and decided to use them to help the community.

Dave Airel comments, “We started having house concerts as a hobby because we just wanted to have music in our home, and because we wanted to help these up and coming artists from Nashville and Austin broaden their audience in the Delmarva region.”

According to Airel, after getting to know Krista and her husband Chris, the Pettit’s suggested the idea of offering the concerts as a way to help Haven Ministries. According to Airel, this is just one of the creative solutions coming out of COVID-19 which can help nonprofits. It is also a way to get new listeners for some of the artists by seeking out live performances, including at house concerts like Macum Creek Concerts.

During this health crisis, Haven Ministries essential services remain open including its homeless shelter, food pantries, and financial resources. Pettit points out that it costs $85 per day to house two people with shelter and food. Haven Ministries Shelter continues to house men, women, and children even though in normal times the Shelter would close in April. Per recommendations from HUD and CDC, Haven Ministries is hoping to increase its shelter services into the summer but is seeking donations to make this possible.

To date, 273 people attended both food pantries held in March, which included 100 new people. A total of 857 people in households received food, including 315 children, 438 adults, and 104 seniors. In addition, over 20 bags of food are distributed weekly. The number of food requests is increasing daily.

To learn more about supporting Haven Ministries, visit haven-ministries. There may be a special guest appearance on the Haven Ministries Concert Series. Check the Haven Ministries Facebook Page havenministriesshelter often for any additions to the schedule. For further information about upcoming shows, visit Haven Ministries Facebook page or Macum Creek Concerts at macumcreekconcerts.com.

Love shapes the ministry, love transforms people, and hope prevails at Haven Ministries. Haven Ministries operates a seasonal Homeless Shelter, a Resource Center at St. Paul’s Episcopal Church in Centreville and at Fisher Manor in Grasonville, the Haven Ministries Food Pantries at Safe Harbor Presbyterian Church in Stevensville and Centreville United Methodist Church in Centreville, Our Daily Thread Thrift Store in Stevensville and Hope Warehouse in Queenstown.