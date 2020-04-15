Delmarva Review: The View From Heaven by David Salner 

From the Editor: Celebrating National Poetry Month in April, the Delmarva Review joins with Spy and poets from across the land to present an outstanding poem each week during April. This is the third poem, with commentary from the poet for Spy’s discerning readers.

Author’s Note: In this poem I invent a heaven detached from what we do and feel on earth. Earth, where the good stuff happens. To be trapped far from earth would be a worse fate than coronavirus quarantine. What we do with others, what we have done, have been counted on for, is what lingers on, our trace, our soulful artifact.

The View From Heaven

By David Salner

where the floors are made of a glass so clear

when I stare through them I seem to float, and it’s breathtaking

and dizzying to hover like this, as on the top floor of a skyscraper,

looking into the dark cleft between buildings, slipping into the shadows

where everything seems to be happening, where the walls pulse with music, throb

like the chambers of a child’s heart, and the streets fill with drunks and flowers,

and the nights are alive with voices that brawl with anger or whisper

hurt phrases of longing, and throaty laughter beckons the lively

through a network of tracts and hidden arteries, and there

in the depths by a flight of stone steps where I left it,

my soulful artifact, which lends meaning

to everything I can never have back

David Salner lives on the Delmarva Peninsula. His writing appears in recent issues of Threepenny Review, Ploughshares, Salmagundi, Beloit Poetry Journal, Prairie Schooner, North American Review, and previously in Delmarva Review. His fourth book, The Stillness of Certain Valleys (2019, Broadstone Books), includes two poems first published in Delmarva Review. His third book is Blue Morning Light (2016, Pond Road Press). Salner has worked as an iron ore miner, steelworker, machinist, and longshoreman. He has an MFA from the University of Iowa and is working on a novel about the sandhogs who built the Holland Tunnel. His website is www.DSalner.wix.com/salner.

