COVID-19: The LaMotte Method of Handwashing

Most Kent County residents know how to washing their hands in the new era of coronavirus but our friends at LaMotte Chemical were eager to share a new technique with their local community. And since we are always interested in any chemical company on the art and science of handwashing, we decided to pass this along to our readers.

It’s a fun and sudsy experiment that uses items from the kitchen to let everyone discover how their hand washing style stacks up.

The Soapy Solutions activity and a growing collection of more at-home adventures are also posted on LaMotte’s Environmental Education Resource page here.