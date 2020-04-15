At the Academy: AAM’s New Curator Mehves Lelic

It’s safe to say the someone starting as a new art curator with any museum is facing an enormous challenge, but when you’re beginning this new job during a pandemic, and your institution is not even open to the public, let’s say it gets even the more complex.

That is what Mehves Lelic faced after only a few weeks in her new role as the Academy Art Museum early in March.

The University of Chicago graduate had just completed her first job in the arts at Salisbury University, where her husband had been appointed to a tenure-track facility position there, helping the University Art Galleries as its education coordinator. After years of training, including Contemporary Art Chicago and Magnum Photos in Paris, Mehves was more than ready to take on her new role.

But in the blink of an eye, the Academy’s plans to reopen the Museum this spring was put on hold thanks to COVID-19. Mehves’ ideas, and those of the AAM, had to pivot, including its New Photography II exhibition, which is her specialty. That will be the first show to go online later this month.

A few weeks ago, the Spy talked to Mehves about her background, her motivation in joining the AAM staff, photography, and her aspirations as she begins her tenure at the Mid-Shore premiere arts education venue.

This video is approximately six minutes in length.