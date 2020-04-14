COVID-19: How To Keep Employees Engaged Remotely with Qlarant’s Deb Keller

It may be easy to forgive the residents of the Mid-Shore that they’ve never heard of one of the region’s largest employers. Tucked away behind a Target store in Easton is the modest and very discreet corporate headquarters of the nonprofit Qlarant, a national leader in fighting fraud, waste & abuse, improving program quality, and optimizing performance, which now has over 500 employees nationwide.

One of the primary reasons for this gap is that Qlarant only recently became the flagship name for its three primary businesses, formerly known as Health Integrity, Quality Health Foundation, and Delmarva Foundation, in 2018. But even before the name change, its leaders never sought out attention for their forty-five-year history of public service.

Things have changed radically now. With branch offices all across the country, Qlarant has blossomed into a significant force in their specialized fields. But with this dramatic change has come unique challenges in keeping its distinctive corporate culture alive and well. And that was even before the COVID-19 crisis hit.

The task of keeping those employees engaged falls squarely on the desk of Deb Keller, Qlarant’s vice president for human resources. In her Spy interview, Deb details how her company, and its hundreds of staff working at home, are continuing to keep that culture alive through the use of creative team building even in remote locations.

This video is approximately four minutes in length. For more information about Qlarant, please go here.