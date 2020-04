The Great Slow Down List: Mark Scallion

As the Spy has pointed out in a recent editorial, the country and our region will be facing an unprecedented moment in history when many meetings, performances, schools and other gatherings will temporarily come to an halt. To help with this unexpected slow down, each day for the next thirty days The Spy will share with our readers suggestions from our long list of writers and friends on how to pass the time as the country and the Mid-Shore endure social isolation.

Today is Mark Scallion, Director of the Pickering Creek Audubon Center

Read: I Heard the Owl Call My Name by Margaret Craven

Watch: Modern Love

Listen: Save Some Time to Dream by John Mellencamp

Cook: Vietnamese-Style Pork Meatballs

Outing: Nature out your own window