National Music Festival 10th Season Postponed to August 8-15

The National Music Festival will take place later than usual this year due to the coronavirus pandemic, August 8 – 15.

“The safety and wellbeing of our community and our musicians is of paramount importance to us, and it has become clear that we cannot safely hold the Festival in June,” said Caitlin Patton, the Festival’s executive director. It had originally been scheduled for May 31 to June 13.

Several summer festivals around the country have canceled their seasons, but after polling our musicians on their availability, the National Music Festival’s Board of Directors voted to move the Festival to August rather than cancel outright. For logistical reasons, our 10th anniversary season of the Festival will be one week shorter, but will be uncompromised in musical quality.

“Our audiences can expect the same top-notch performances of orchestral and chamber music that they’ve come to expect from NMF,” said Richard Rosenberg, artistic director and principal conductor. “We’ve planned a joyous season that will both challenge our young musicians and delight concertgoers.”

As always, rehearsals will be free and open to the public, and musician apprentices will attend tuition free. Information about concerts and programming will be posted soon on the Festival’s website, www.nationalmusic.us.

In addition, the scheduled April 26 concert of NMF Resonance chamber music series with mezzo-soprano Julia Mintzer also has been postponed.