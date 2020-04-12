COVID-19: Historic Location / Bold Innovation

What do you do when your historic Annapolis site housing a wonderful gallery with the works of prominent local artists is somehow “non-essential.” Well, if you are proprietor Katherine Burke at the Annapolis Collection Gallery on the first block of historic West Street, you take the fine work online in a weekly auction!
One of our spies seeking a work by famed local photographer Jay Fleming found it was available at auction. After losing the first bidding contest, a high bid at the last minute at the next auction brought success.
The Annapolis Collection Gallery will deliver (depending on distance), ship or schedule a pickup time for the fortunate winners.
By the way, if you don’t really want to participate in an auction with bidding involved, most every item has a “Buy Now” price, so it’s just like online shopping.
When asked, Ms. Burke reported that the weekly auctions are “keeping the Gallery alive.”
Congratulations to success with a bold idea that serves the community, the artists and a fine Gallery in Annapolis.
