Out and About (Sort of): Coping – A Coronavirus Poetic Perspective by Howard Freedlander

Being isolated, staying within yourself

Reading, talking and writing, accepting quiet

No deadlines, no rush, no must-to’s, no busy days

Seems like living in a mandated daze.



Taking the dog for more frequent walks

Lingering longer over news updates about a virus

Current times have no recent precedent

Seems like a time of living through the fog of an accident.



Moping is no answer, no solution

Emotional distress offers no relief

Fear is normal, but in moderate measure

Seems like a time for thoughtful leisure.



Calls to friends and family are longer

Conversation seems more meaningful

We’re all in the same shaky boat

Seems like a time to dote and maybe joke.



Email messages contain good humor

Creativity seems happily rampant

Human nature yearns to go forth

Seems like a time for periodic mirth.



My delightful dog sits by my feet

She knows not of a spreading disease

She’s content to enjoy her owners

Seems like a time for cozy quarters.



We especially miss seeing our family

The essential glue that girds our lives

Just a byproduct of our closed times

Seems like a time for cheer of kinds.

Wonder about longtime impact on our grandchildren

What will they remember, internalize

Hope our strange times make them more resilient

Seems like a time for growth, if not immediate.

Rending to think about the rising death toll

Desperate measures taken by medical professionals

Seeking to stem the tide of coronavirus

Seems like a time to spread praise as a thankful chorus.

Offers of help warm the heart

Grace is a daily component

Gratitude is a constant companion on our daily lessons

Seems like a time to count our blessings.

Ventured out one early morning for senior shopping

To join my wife and sense any panic

Some empty shelves, purposeful people

Seems like a time to nod, to be supple.

Poetry is good for the heart and mind

Painting a picture of life as one sees it

Delving into your soul for comfort and solace

Seems like a time to seek spiritual promise.

To my loyal weekly readers

Attend to combating a pesky virus

Dream about its disappearance and resolution

Seems like a time to imagine an end to isolation.

Columnist Howard Freedlander retired in 2011 as Deputy State Treasurer of the State of Maryland. Previously, he was the executive officer of the Maryland National Guard. He also served as community editor for Chesapeake Publishing, lastly at the Queen Anne’s Record-Observer. In retirement, Howard serves on the boards of several non-profits on the Eastern Shore, Annapolis and Philadelphia.