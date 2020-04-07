House of the Week: Classic Bungalow

This classic bungalow has all the very appealing elements of that architectural style-the main roof extending to shed roofs that create front and back porches, center front door with double windows on each side, a center gable dormer above, and side bay window. The full front porch was beautifully detailed with low elliptical headers at the front and sides and half brick/half wood tapered columns with white wood railing infill and white lattice to cover the crawl space. I especially liked how the underside of the elliptical header was painted white to contrast with the light gray of the fascias and that the porch ceiling was supported by pilasters opposite the columns. Brick steps lead up to the front door with piers on either side and I could picture relaxing with a neighbor on the two lower piers for an evening chat with fragrant scents from pots of colorful flowers on the top piers.

The living room spans the full front of the house and is filled with sunlight throughout the day from the two pairs of double windows flanking the front door and double windows at each side wall. The stairs are located at one side of the house and are open to the living room. Their “U” shape is articulated with stained newel posts, treads and risers and white spindles.

A wide doorway connects the living room to the dining room and a diagonal wall with a beautiful armoire points the way. Another armoire in the living room opposite the front door adds more storage. The interior design was quite charming and I wasn’t surprised to learn from the listing agent that the owner was an artist and the art collection that adorn her walls included her own art as well as other artists. I loved the dining room’s interiors with the circular table, blue and white tablecloth, rattan chairs, the low chest in the alcove under the bay window and the armoire with glass doors that showcases a collection of blue and white ceramic pieces. The diagonal wall next to the wide doorway has another antique hutch with glass doors for more display. Open doorways lead both to the rear enclosed porch and to the adjacent kitchen.

The “U” shaped kitchen cabinet arrangement of cabinets encloses a kitchen table and chairs for informal meals. Triple windows above the sink add sunlight and the French door to the rear enclosed porch adds filtered light. The stained wood slat ceiling contrasts well with the white of the cabinets. The wood bookcase with glass doors and the rattan etagere filled with cookbooks indicate a serious cook lives here.

I liked how the original five-panel interior doors in this room and throughout the house have been stripped and stained for a wonderful accent to the white trim and light colored walls. One door from the kitchen leads to the laundry/half bath, conveniently located by the rear yard and another to the sunroom. I would be tempted to add two comfortable chairs for a cozy TV spot.

One of the three bedrooms is furnished as a study/studio with light from the shed dormer triple window. The master bedroom with white iron bed and white linens reminded me of my own bedroom and the stained wood armoire provides storage. The third bedroom has a slight chamfer in its ceiling and a double window for a cozy sleeping space.

The large rear yard has an expanse of lawn with mature trees at the rear property line and there is a storage shed that could also be a playhouse for children. One of my favorite architectural styles, great flow among rooms, lovingly maintained with open and closed porches to extend your living space. Kudos to the owner for her interior design flair and support of our area’s talented artists!

Photography by Janelle Stroup, Thru the Lens Photography,845-744-2758

Spy House of the Week is an ongoing series that selects a different home each week. The Spy’s Habitat editor Jennifer Martella makes these selections based exclusively on her experience as a architect.

Jennifer Martella has pursued her dual careers in architecture and real estate since she moved to the Eastern Shore in 2004. Her award winning work has ranged from revitalization projects to a collaboration with the Maya Lin Studio for the Children’s Defense Fund’s corporate retreat in her home state of Tennessee.