Mid-Shore Arts: Keith Whitelock and the Bay’s Marine Life

While in comparison to what the country and Maryland are currently experiencing with the coronavirus crisis, it is relatively small potatoes to the 2020 Oxford Fine Arts featured artist, Keith Whitelock, that his exhibition at the Oxford Community Center will be a virtual one. But that doesn’t mean he isn’t a bit bummed.

Whitelock, a native of the small hamlet of Mount Vernon on the Lower Shore, was excited about this honor. With a life dedicated to capturing the marine life of the Chesapeake Bay, Keith has made it an artistic priority to share his extraordinary take on Delmarva culture through the lens of weathered working boats and decaying derelicts abandoned along the Bay’s coastline.

In his Spy interview, Keith talks about his love of the Eastern Shore and the pleasure he receives by moving beyond realism with his brushwork and opens the viewer’s eyes to the rich and oftentimes ignored symbols inherent in our unique maritime life.

This video is approximately three minutes in length. For more information about the Oxford Community Center Fine Arts program go here.