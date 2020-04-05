Free Community Webinar – Coping with our New Normal

Shore Neurocognitive Health is offering a community webinar on “Coping with our New Normal” on April 9, 2020 from 4 to 5 pm. Join your friends from Shore Neurocognitive Health via Zoom to talk about how to keep your spirits up despite the restrictions COVID-19 has put on our lives. None of us, ever, have lived through a time like this one. Beth Parker-O’Brien, LCSW-C, MPH, Yvonne Liswell, FNP, and Maggie Black, PsyD, will talk about how to maintain a sense of community and connection in these strange times. Resources and ideas will be discussed, and mindfulness exercises demonstrated to help our community members boost their resilience.

The talk is sponsored by the Eastern Shore Horizon Fund of the Mid-Shore Community Foundation. For more information, and to reserve your spot, please email programs@snhealth.net or call (443) 746-3698 to register. Participants will be given an access code to join via Zoom.

Shore Neurocognitive Health is a woman-owned practice in Easton, specializing in the issues adults faces as they age. The Eastern Shore Horizon fund of the Mid-Shore Community Foundation was developed as a direct response to the growing population of aging adults. Horizon’s goal is to provide community and professional programs on topics of relevance to our community. Join the clinicians from Shore Neurocognitive Health for this very important webinar in learning how to, as a community, we can better cope with these trying times.