Mid-Shore Arts: A New Plan for Kent Cultural Alliance with John Schratwieser

When John Schratwieser, the director of the Kent County Arts Council, made a decision with his board to rebrand the county’s primary arts funding organization a few months ago as the Kent Cultural Alliance, the word “Alliance” had a totally different meaning.

Just a few weeks ago, the Kent Cultural Alliance saw itself providing needed funds for these worthwhile projects but also play a critical role in helping the facilitation of Kent County art and culture organizations to work together to maximize participation for those offerings. Now that has all changed.

But that hasn’t stopped John and his colleagues in refining the organization’s goals in this new age of COVID-19 while also continuing to financially supporting local art organizations and programs during this horrific pandemic.

The Spy talked to John via Zoom on Thursday afternoon to get an update.

This video is approximately five minutes in length. For more information about the Kent Cultural Alliance please go here.