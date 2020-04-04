Massoni Gallery Offers “SHELTER” Online

As a response to the Covid 19 crisis, artists are using their creative vision to raise awareness.



Katherine Cox, noted artist and educator represented by MassoniArt, shared a body of work about the concept of home with gallery owner Carla Massoni. Both agreed the subject was timely and the perfect project for an online exhibition.



Working with Justinian Dispenza of Andover Media and web wizard Francoise Sullivan, Massoni went into production mode. She reached out to her friend, poet and harpist Meredith Davies Hadaway, to augment the video with music and poetry. SHELTER was the result and is the first online exhibition presented by the gallery.

SHELTER has as its sub-context the importance of sheltering in place, staying home, and protecting the public from the spread of the Covid 19 virus. The video was designed in three parts to facilitate multiple uses. The public is encouraged to share the video in its entirety.

Visit www.massoniart.com/shelteronline/ to view SHELTER.

