COVID-19: Mid-Shore Check-in with Corey Pack on Tests, Masks, and Social Distancing

The Spy talked this morning to Corey Pack, president of the Talbot County Council and a member of the COVID-19 task force on the Mid-Shore, for a current update the number of tests taken and positive cases identified in the five county area.

Pack reports that 172 tests on Mid-Shore residents have been given at the mobile lab at the Chesapeake College parking lot and that the vast majority of those testing positive are recovering at home rather the Regional Shore Health hospitals. He also supports the recent federal recommendations for citizens to wear masks or other apparel to resist airborne spread of the disease.

This video is approximately seven minutes in length. For more information for Kent County please go here. For more information on Talbot County’s response to COVID-19 please go here. For instructions on how to make a face mask, go here.