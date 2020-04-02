Mid-Shore Arts: A Check-in with Avalon Foundation’s Al Bond

In the Spy’s continued survey on how the Mid-Shore’s arts organizations are coping during the coronavirus crisis, we talked to Al Bond, CEO, and president of the Avalon Foundation.

While many think of the Avalon as the Eastern Shore’s premier music venue, the fact is that the foundation does so much more than that. From running the popular Easton Farmers’ Market, a public access television station, free public concerts throughout the summer, or major shows at Chesapeake College’s Todd Theater, the Avalon’s scope is far and wide.

Al talks about the current status of the Avalon theater, the Stoltz Listening Room, MCTV, the new Farmers’ Market plans, and a general check-in on its financial health (it is) and future plans.

This video is approximately six minutes in length. For more information about the Avalon Foundation please go here.