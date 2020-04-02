The Chestertown Spy

An Educational News Source for Chestertown Maryland

You are here: Home / Arts / Arts Homepage / Mid-Shore Arts: A Check-in with Avalon Foundation’s Al Bond

Mid-Shore Arts: A Check-in with Avalon Foundation’s Al Bond

by Leave a Comment

Share

In the Spy’s continued survey on how the Mid-Shore’s arts organizations are coping during the coronavirus crisis, we talked to Al Bond, CEO, and president of the Avalon Foundation.

While many think of the Avalon as the Eastern Shore’s premier music venue, the fact is that the foundation does so much more than that. From running the popular Easton Farmers’ Market, a public access television station, free public concerts throughout the summer, or major shows at Chesapeake College’s Todd Theater, the Avalon’s scope is far and wide.

Al talks about the current status of the Avalon theater, the Stoltz Listening Room, MCTV, the new Farmers’ Market plans, and a general check-in on its financial health (it is) and future plans.

This video is approximately six minutes in length. For more information about the Avalon Foundation please go here.

|

Write a Letter to the Editor on this Article

We encourage readers to offer their point of view on this article by submitting the following form. Editing is sometimes necessary and is done at the discretion of the editorial staff.

Leave a Reply

Your email address will not be published. Required fields are marked *

×

Make a DonationMaybe later

×
Sign up for the 3pm Spy news blast to keep updated on the health of the Mid-Shore