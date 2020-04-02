A View from Luisa’s: A Chat with Vinny Assante

For twenty years, Luisa’s Cucina Italiana has been one of Chestertown’s bright lights in the Chestertown restaurant scene. Like everyone, however, their business, came to a screeching halt as the nation scrambled to face one of it’s most dangerous health crises.

Co-owners Vinny Asante and Mommo Fevola, don’t know what the future will bring for Kent County’s small businesses but they continue with their take out services as the county adjust to dire changes and are thankful for the support they continue to be given.

“March 16, 2020 was my toughest day because I had to lay off most of our staff. We’re a family restaurant and my employees are like family,” he says.

Here, Vinnie talks about the closure, his concern with the survival of Chestertown’s economic engine and whether or not we will learn any lessons going forward.

This video is approximately three minutes in length. For more information about Luisa’s Cucina Italiana, please go here.