On the Performing Arts and GCTV: A Chat with Steven Arnold

If Spy readers immediately recognize the new director of the Garfield Center for the Arts, there is a good reason for that. That is because Steven Arnold was very well known as the head of the beloved Church Hill Theatre for many years before he left the area in 2011. And that was one of the reasons he didn’t think twice about returning the Kent County a few months ago to lead the Garfield Center.

But a few months ago these days can mean a lifetime, and Steven, along with the staff and trustees of the Garfield, has had to think fast on how the arts center can continue its critical role in this new era of the coronavirus.

A few days ago, the Spy sat down with Steven to talk about this revised mission but also about his own background, his passion for the arts, and how the Garfield is boldly launching GCTV as one new strategy to keep connected with their patrons and the community in general.

This video is approximately five minutes in length. For information about the Garfield and GCTV please go here.